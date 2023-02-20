MadameNoire Featured Video

Lupita Nyong’o posted a recent TikTok that shows her boyfriend’s love for her is displayed in even the most simple gestures of affection and care.

Nyong’o posted a video of her man, Selema Masekela, standing behind her and gently taking down her intricate hairstyle. Masekela pulled out bobby pins from a twisted crown of the actress’s sister locs while joking with Nyong’o about their tender moment.

“If this ever sees the light of day, I’m suing,” he playfully told the actress. “[Suing] for so many different types of damages. My lawyer will have the list.”

The Wakanda Forever actress pointed out Masekela’s approach to taking down her hair by writing “the focus,” “the determination,” “the awareness” and “the love.”

The song “So This Is Love” by Ilene and Mike Douglas romantically played over top the couple’s audio in the short clip.

“Get you a man that helps you with the breakdown after the take-down!” the actress captioned the clip.

“Such a darling scene” and “We love this for you,” fans wrote in the clip’s comments.

“Yay for you Lupita! May this love supersede anything you thought possible,” another TikTok user added.

Luptia Nyong’o and Selema Masekela

The couple made their romance Instagram official and jointly purchased a 4000 square-foot contemporary home in Los Angeles in December.

Masekela is a sports reporter, entertainment host and musican. He’s also the son of legendary South African jazz musician Hugh Masekela, according to PEOPLE.

It’s unconfirmed when the couple first met, but a cryptic tweet from 2016 provides a possible clue.

“Hypothetically speaking of course… Let’s say you’re seated behind Lupita Nyong’o on an airplane, what would be your opening line?” Masekela tweeted.

