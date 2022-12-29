MadameNoire Featured Video

Lupita Nyong’o and Selema “Sal” Masekela are the latest celebrity couple to make their romance public.

The Wakanda Forever actress and sports reporter went Instagram official on their respective accounts by posting a cute Reel of themselves in various color-coordinated outfits.

The duo sported five different looks, including matching robes, swimsuits and colorful, eye-catching glam looks that complimented each other perfectly.

Nyong’o captioned her post, “We just click! 💘 @selema #thisismylove #nuffsaid,” while Masekela said, “Hearts are synched. My whole and actual love @lupitanyongo ❤️❤️❤️.

Fans and celebrities including Elaine Welteroth, Kehlani, Janelle Monáe and Tracee Ellis Ross, shared their excitement about the couple’s posts in the comments.

Nyong’o and Masekela have reportedly been dating for months despite only recently making their romance public.

Ahead of the holidays, the couple jointly purchased a home worth upwards of $4 million in Los Angeles’ Topanga Canyon neighborhood.

Nyong’o and Masekela’s 4000 square foot plus contemporary-style home sits on a two-acre property hidden behind a “steel-gated driveway,” according to Dirt.

The three-level lodging has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and floor-to-ceiling glass windows that give the actress and former ESPN’s X Games host stunning “ocean, hillside and canyon views.”

Custom-built in 2014, the listing is described as “self-sustainable” thanks to its solar, backup power, home automation and filtration systems.

The property is great for entertaining guests and boasts a “spacious balcony” a “fireside lounge” and “an al fresco entertainment space hosting a sitting area anchored by [an outdoor] fountain, fire-pit and kitchen setup.”

Nyong’o and Masekela’s luxe home also has top-tier appliances in the kitchen like a “commercial grade barbeque” on the grounds and onsite parking for up to 20 vehicles.

See photos of Nyong’o and Masekela’s new pad via Dirt.

