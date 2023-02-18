MadameNoire Featured Video

Tyler Perry is using his platform and success to enact change in the Atlanta community, by helping those who started it.

TMZ reports that the media mogul will donate over 2.5 million for the next four years to help lower income seniors keep their homes. Paying off their property taxes will ensure that older Atlanta residents will be able to comfortably stay in the neighborhoods they’ve built.

The movie producer took to social media to share the news on his intentions with the charitable project. Speaking on how his monetary efforts will help maintain the neighborhood that his studio was built around.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution detailed that the studio owner’s commitment to combating rising costs associated with owning a home in the city. Not only is Perry promising to take on any increase in property taxes, but he’s also paying the back taxes for over 300 senior homeowners.

His endowment of funds will be facilitated by Invest Atlanta Partnership, a nonprofit that allocates funds in the state capital’s economic sector. Mayor Dickens of Atlanta released a statement expressing gratitude to Perry, stating “Thanks to his generosity, more Atlantans will be able to remain in the communities they built.”

The check may seem substantial, but Mr. Perry’s pockets won’t be hurting for much, as Forbes listed him as one of the highest paid entertainers for 2023, the sole Black man within the top 10 of the category. The New Orleans native has been instrumental in growing Atlanta’s film production sector, especially with the establishment of his eponymously-named studio. However, the “Madea” star is ensures that while he’s building his vast media enterprise, it will not come at the cost of displacing Atlanta’s older community.

