The Wine Down is a new talk show hosted by Mary J. Blige that pairs the superstar with a slew of celebrity guests for intimate and friendly conversation.

“You all know me as Mary the entertainer, but I can’t wait for you to get to know me as Mary the friend,” Blige said in a new promo for the show. “This is what I always wanted to do — a show that’s about me hanging out with people that I love, respect and admire.”

The teaser reflects the show’s chill vibe and gives viewers a sneak peek of Blige’s chats with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Taraji P. Henson and Yung Miami.

Mary J. Blige’s New Talk Show

The Wine Down will be a two-part special brought to viewers via Blige’s Blue Butterfly production company and BET.

The series’ trailer comes weeks after Blige’s performance of the title track of her 2022 album Good Morning Gorgeous at the 2023 Grammys. The project scored nominations in several categories on Grammy night, including Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

This year marked the first time Blige received nominations for her solo artistry in the Grammys’ Big Four categories. The nods followed up on her nominations for Song and Record of the Year in 2007 for “Be Without You” off her album The Breakthrough.

In December, news broke that Blige inked The Wine Down, a second-look scripted project (also with BET) and a scripted TV project with Lionsgate Television. The entertainer also has a Lifetime project in the works she is executively producing, inspired by her iconic 1992 song, “Real Love.”

The Wine Down with Mary J. Blige airs March 1 and March 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

