Mary J. Blige inked three major deals that have us anticipating what the multi-hyphenate has to come.

The Wine Down is a talk show in production partnership between Blige’s production company, Blue Butterfly and BET, and will be hosted by the Queen of hip-hop/R&B herself

The series “will bring together the hottest, most outspoken, highly sought-after people in entertainment, sports, social media, and politics” for “raw, provocative, insightful, and real conversations,” according to Deadline.

Blige will serve as one of the talk show’s executive producers and possibly feature her wine brand, Sun Goddess, which launched in 2020.

In a statement, the talented performer and Power Book II star said BET has been one of the “biggest supporters” throughout her career.

“Being able to now create together, for them to be so supportive of my vision for the type of content I will create, is something I am grateful and excited for. We already have multiple projects in the works and there is much more to come,” the Good Morning Gorgeous singer added.

According to BET EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy Connie Orlando, the collaboration seems to be an exciting venture for the network too.

Orlando gave Mary J. Blige her flowers and said BET is “proud to supercharge” its portfolio through its partnership with Blue Butterfly.

“Throughout her legendary career, Mary has blazed trails to become a global superstar,” said Orlando.

“With Blue Butterfly, Mary develops awe-inspiring stories of the Black experience while uniquely using music to set the foundation. Mary has been a vital part of the BET family and we are eager to see our partnership flourish through this partnership.”

Blige’s other recent contracts include a second-look scripted project with BET and a scripted TV project with Lionsgate Television.

The news of the three forthcoming projects follows March’s announcement that Mary J. Blige is executively producing a Lifetime Movie inspired by her iconic 1992 song, “Real Love.”

