Mary J. Blige dressed to kill at her 52nd birthday party and proved her beauty doesn’t dim with age. The singer celebrated her latest trip around the sun with a star-studded bash Jan. 14.

Blige wore two sparkling outfits with iced-out silver jewelry, neutral glam makeup with her signature a blonde hair in a an updo.

One of the Power Book II star’s outfits was a blinged-out silver mini dress with a deep, sexy V-shaped cutout in the front.

The Matthew Reisman Collection reportedly created the custom dress, which Blige paired with a floor-length gray and black fur coat.

The Good Morning Gorgeous performer’s other look was seemingly a two-piece consisting of a hot pink bustier and matching mini skirt. Blige paired the pink look with sparkly ombre knee-high boots, a nod to her signature style.

The “Just Fine” singer’s birthday extravaganza went down at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan, according to Hello Beautiful.

Blige’s Sun Goddess wine brand was served at the function alongside Diddy’s CÎROC vodka and DeLeón Tequila.

Attendees included Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Queen Latifah, Joey Bada$$, Usher and many more.

Fans were in awe of Blige’s timeless beauty and style in The Shade Room’s comments.

Online users said, “Face & body card will never decline” and “My inspiration for my fifties. The baddestttt 😍🔥.”

“Mary is a living legend! A true Black Queen🙌🏾” and “It’s giving what it’s supposed to give 😍,” others added.

Mary J. Blige Reflects On Her 52nd Birthday Party

“WOW!!! What a night!!!” Blige mused on Instagram Jan. 16. “It’s nothing like partying with people you really LOVE and who LOVES you back!!! That energy was crazy and unmatched!!! Thank you to everyone for all the birthday LOVE!!! I’m so overjoyed and still recovering from Saturday!!!”

