As the world slowly puts its cannabis guard down, there’s one group that could benefit greatly: women who aren’t orgasming. New research has shown that partaking in a bit of the green stuff before doing the deed can increase desire and the chances of orgasm – particularly for women. This is huge news for women who have suffered from blue ovaries for years due to unsatisfying sex. It’s no secret that men have a much (like much) easier time climaxing than women. But even if your partners have been letting you down, the medical community has been on the case of helping women reach the big O more. Here’s what we know about how cannabis can lead to better sex for women.
A Quick Look At The Study
The study on how cannabis impacts sexual satisfaction was first published in the Journal of Cannabis Research. It examined over 800 diverse individuals from ages 18 to 85. Within that group was a mixture of sexual orientations, gender, cannabis preferences and professions. Everyone in the group had used cannabis at some point. Here are the highlights of the study:
- 70 percent of the respondents said pre-sex cannabis increased their chances of orgasm
- 62 percent reported that cannabis boosted their pleasure during masturbation
- The results were consistent across age groups, gender and sexual orientation
