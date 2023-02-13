MadameNoire Featured Video

Things took a turn for Chris Brown after he responded to a fan’s plea for him to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show next year.

In a surprising answer to the question, the “Go Crazy” singer said “never” to the idea, expressing how “American media aint fa me” and that he would “rather be where I’m welcomed.”

It’s clear the artist had a strong opinion on the matter, revealing his media perception would not allow him to grace the highly coveted stage.

Brown’s take might be due to his own controversial past, especially in regards to the Super Bowl XVIII’s most recent headliner, Rihanna, who performed a medley of her biggest hits Sunday night. The songstress, who is also Brown’s ex-girlfriend and past collaborator, displayed a baby bump that broke the internet, revealing she is having her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky. However, many eyes were turned to Chris Brown’s reaction to her performance, given their tumultuous history and infamous domestic dispute.

NeighborhoodTalk posted a screen-grab of the social media exchange. Other social media users had mixed views on the possibility of the Grammy winner taking over the halftime show. While some agreed, stating that he’s been snubbed by awards shows and positive media coverage since the “incident” with the megastar Rihanna, others were swift to state that this negative relationship with the media was mainly due to Brown’s own actions.

However, this outlook on his future performing at the Super Bowl did not stop Brown from congratulating the new mom on her show. The R&B singer took to his own Instagram story to say “Go Girl,” nodding at Rihanna’s long-awaited comeback performance.

The two have made amends and featured on each other’s work since the altercation, and its clear everyone is happy that the Bad Gal is back!

