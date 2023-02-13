MadameNoire Featured Video

An old clip of Nia Long has the internet talking up a storm.

During a candid sit-down with the Screen Actors Guild in 2016, Long proudly admitted that she use to date someone twice her age in high school–30 years old to be exact.

In the interview, which resurfaced this week, Long confessed that she never went to her high school prom because of the big age difference between her and her former boo.

“I wasn’t the girl that ever went to prom. Like, my boyfriend was 30 when I was in high school,” The Best Man actress chuckled in the viral clip, which was reposted by The Neighborhood Talk.

Surprisingly, she also admitted that her mother approved of the relationship.

“My mother was crazy…I mean that in a good way. She was an artist. She was like, ‘Well, if that’s who you love, baby.’”

Here’s the kicker. Long went on to describe her older boyfriend as a “good” and “kind” individual. And according to the star, her former boo, who was a native of Oman, asked for “permission” to date her back in the day.

“He went to her and was like, ‘I love your daughter, and I want to date your daughter,” the former Fresh Prince star added with a big smile.

Social media reacts to Nia Long’s 30-year-old romance confession

Well, after the clip went viral on social media, folks lit up Twitter and Instagram with a ton of commentary about Long’s underage romance.

“Unfortunately, that was the norm then,” commented TV personality Kiya Cole. “I was getting hit on all the time by guys that were damn near 30 when I was in my late teens. And some were in the industry.”

One person on Twitter wrote:

“30 year old man dating a high schooler. Nia Long’s mama failed there.”

While a third user fumed:

“I always thought Nia Long was so beautiful and I still do but we don’t justify nor endorse 30-year-old men being with teenagers. It’s not right, male or female, a 30-year-old is good and grown! Do better.”

A fourth social media user tweeted that they didn’t think it was right to criticize Long. They felt like the man in question should be getting “side-eyed” for initiating the inappropriate romance.

You can listen to the full interview down below. What do you think? Are some things better left unsaid?

Play

