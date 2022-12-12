MadameNoire Featured Video

Takeoff’s mother and father are now battling over his estate, according to Finurah.

The late rapper reportedly died without a will. Now, his parents are hashing out legal matters to figure out who will become the rightful heir of his $26 million fortune.

According to Georgia law, without a will, Takeoff’s closest relatives will now inherit his wealth and personal assets. That includes his lucrative music catalog and the residual income he generates from record sales. But it appears as though there may be bad blood between the Hip-Hop star’s mother, Titania Davenport-Treet, and his father, Kenneth M. Ball. Both are fighting over who will be in control of distributing and managing the late star’s assets.

Takeoff has mentioned in his music and in interviews that he was personally raised by his mother.

According to Ace Show Biz, sources close to Takeoff’s family said that his father did not play a huge role in his upbringing, but Ball has denied those claims, arguing that he did actively raise his son.

After news of Takeoff’s death shook the world on Nov. 1, Ball took to his Facebook account to mourn the loss of the 28-year-old.

“Kirsnick Khari Tiquon Ball my first love out of my five kids this is so so hard please keep Titania Davenport (Treet) and me (Kenneth M Ball) and the entire family on both sides in your prayers doing our difficult time. No one know the pain I’m feeling right now BUT with GOD I will find peace,” he wrote.

What is a will?

A will or testament is a legal document that expresses a person’s wishes as to how their property or assets are to be distributed after their death. According to a Consumer Reports survey published in April, more than 77 percent of Black Americans don’t have a will in place. In the survey, 25 percent of participants said that they lacked estate planning because they didn’t feel like they had enough assets to leave behind for their loved ones. Twenty percent said they weren’t sure how to create a will, while 23 percent said they were too young to start thinking about estate planning.

Unfortunately, the reality is that death can come suddenly at any time. When people don’t have a will in place, the state then gains control of person’s assets, which means the state now has jurisdiction to determine who the next heir will be.

Two alleged suspects have been arrested for Takeoff’s shooting

The sad news comes as fans continue to mourn the loss of Takeoff. On Nov. 1, the Migos member was shot and killed outside of a Houston bowling alley and billiards hall after an altercation broke out at a private party. In late November, Houston police arrested a man allegedly responsible for the rap star’s death.

According to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, authorites arrested 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark for fatally shooting the “Bad and Boujee” hitmaker. Another suspect named Cameron Joshua, 22, was also arrested. He faces weapons charges in connection to the fatal incident.

Finner said that he believed the slain rapper was “definitely in the wrong place at the wrong time,” adding that Clark was in possession of the weapon during the shooting.

