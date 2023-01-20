MadameNoire Featured Video

Today marks the 16th annual International Fetish Day, so if you’re freaky, it’s time to whip out (pun absolutely intended) your handcuffs, ball gags, dog collars and other playthings and celebrate. International Fetish Day started as just National Fetish Day in the United Kingdom, as a response to the UK’s overly strict pornography laws. Since then, it’s become a worldwide event dedicated to destigmatizing fetishes.

To demonstrate just how mainstream fetishes have become, the dating app BLK surveyed 17,000 Black men and women to learn about their fetishes, kinky habits and beyond. The findings will tickle you in all the right places.

The South Likes To Get Down

Of the five kinkiest cities, four are in the South. Here are the five freakiest cities, top to bottom.