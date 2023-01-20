Today marks the 16th annual International Fetish Day, so if you’re freaky, it’s time to whip out (pun absolutely intended) your handcuffs, ball gags, dog collars and other playthings and celebrate. International Fetish Day started as just National Fetish Day in the United Kingdom, as a response to the UK’s overly strict pornography laws. Since then, it’s become a worldwide event dedicated to destigmatizing fetishes.
To demonstrate just how mainstream fetishes have become, the dating app BLK surveyed 17,000 Black men and women to learn about their fetishes, kinky habits and beyond. The findings will tickle you in all the right places.
The South Likes To Get Down
Of the five kinkiest cities, four are in the South. Here are the five freakiest cities, top to bottom.
- Atlanta. A quick Yelp search revealed there are just shy of 50 BDSM clubs in the city of Atlanta. When the lights go out in A-town, the kink turns up.
- New York City. Not surprisingly, the epicenter of arts, culture and nightlife has a naughtier side. In fact, this NYC dominatrix turned event producer makes money humiliating people and has developed a full nightlife community of private events and clubs around BDSM.
- Houston. Houston loves fetishes so much they developed the HPEP, or the Houston People Exchanging Power – a massive pansexual BDSM/fetish organization. Plus, their Yellow Pages report hundreds of fetish clubs in the area.
- Dallas. Dallas takes their kink seriously, with an annual Fetish Ball complete with stage performances, kinky vendors, and something called the Wheel of Pain
- Charlotte. Last but certainly not least, naughty Charlotte has their own fetish organization called CAPEX (Charlotte Area Power Exchange). This weekend, they’re having an Exploratorium where members can explore different types of play. There will be a whip station, a horned beast primal play station…you get the idea.