Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti made their first public appearance as a couple courtside at an NBA game Jan. 18.

The duo’s date night went down at the Memphis FedExForum as the hometown Grizzlies played against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Simmons and Gotti wore matching black and white outfits that they accessorized with silver jewelry.

“Long as I’m next to you ☄️❤️,” Simmons captioned a photo of herself with her man on Instagram.

Gotti, a Memphis native, also shared a snapshot of the couple on his feed. The rapper captioned his post, “Yea I f*k wit Ja but ion f*k wit 12… Welcome To My City 🖤.”

Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti’s History

Simmons confirmed that she and Gotti were an item with a New Year’s Eve post shared on social media.

The Growing Up Hip Hop star and Gotti were photographed beside each other as they flexed their all black ensembles for the night.

Gotti infamously rapped about his crush on Simmons in his 2015 hit song “Down In The DMs.”

The rapper followed up his public courting in 2017’s “Save It For Me,” when he rapped, “Passed my number to Angela/ I thought I had her/ Her n— cuffed her, married, it made me madder/ I respect it, I’m moving on, but the truth is I want her badder/ Maybe me sayin’ her name made him move faster.”

Gotti’s verse on the track referenced Simmons’ late ex-fiancé, Sutton Tennyson, who was shot and killed Nov. 3, 2018. Simmons and Tennyson share a 6-year-old son, Sutton Joseph.

Rumors about Simmons and Yo Gotti’s romance swirled in October after the two posted to social media from the same overseas vacation spots.

