Angela Simmons has the internet raising a collective eyebrow about her most recent stunt on social media. On Sep. 6, the 34-year-old shoe designer made headlines after she began charging her followers a fee of $9.99 to become close friends with her on Instagram. The unique features, which was launched in 2018, allows fans to access personal stories and special content from their favorite Instagrammers.

What will Angela Simmons offer with her Close Friend subscription service?

Simmons will give fans “exclusive access” to rare behind-the-scenes footage of her birthday week under her new subscription service. The bustling shoe designer turned 35 on Sep. 18. It’s still unclear as to how the star will be celebrating her week-long birthday bash, but fans will have access to the special content from Sep. 16 to Sep. 20. On Instagram, Simmons said she wanted to “try something new,” in honor of 35th year around the sun. The bustling beauty posted a few sexy photos to promote the new service. One photo captured the entrepreneur wearing a revealing baby blue swimsuit.

Social media users share mixed reactions to Simmons’ latest venture

Online, users shared mixed reactions to the news. Some folks on Twitter felt as though the star was using a subscription play similar to Only Fans to make a few coins off of her followers.

“Angela Simmons charging 10$ to subscribe to her “close friends” on Instagram to get behind-the-scenes content … lmao .. all I can think of ONLYFANS like girl just bye,” wrote one Twitter user. While another fan joked, “Angela Simmons wanna do OnlyFans so bad. Shorty talking about her Close Friends is Sold Out.”

Other social media users applauded the influencer for finding a new way to expand her business portfolio.

“I’m here for it. I won’t be joining, but I’m here for it. Make that money don’t let it make you!” one user commented, The Atlanta Black Star noted.

Simmons has been a trending topic lately due to some of the sexy content she shares on social media. Back in July, the Growing Up Hip-Hop alum sent the internet spiraling when she posted a few recap photos from her modeling gig during Miami Swim Week. Simmons strut her stuff down the runway in honor of the Matte Collection’s new swimsuit line. On Instagram, the star shared “raw” and unedited photos of her bodacious curves during the show.

Earlier this month, the had fans doing a double take after she took to Instagram with a smoldering photo in honor of Virgo season. The mother of one donned a red high-cut bikini bathing suit and white socks in the tantalizing pic.

“Thinking of letting you guys in close friends for my birthday turn up week? Hmmm Renee loading ….” she teased in the caption.

What do you think about Angela Simmons’ close friend’s subscription? Would you pay to get access to her exclusive content? Sound off in the comment section.

