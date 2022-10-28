MadameNoire Featured Video

Years after she got a romantic shoutout from the rapper, word on the street speculates Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti are dating.

The Shade Room reposted similar clips from the celebrities’ individual Instagram Stories that implied the two were at the same overseas locations at the same times.

Simmons shared a clip of herself passing by camels and traveling through the desert in Dubai with one hand on the wheel and another excitedly waving in the air.

Gotti tagged his location as being in Dubai in a similar clip, hinting that the two enjoyed the experience together.

The celebrities also both posted Instagram Stories with seemingly the same stunning view of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Last month, the two celebrities were recorded at Simmons’ 35th birthday party, Atlanta Black Star reported. In a pithy clip, Simmons is seen wearing a fitting bodysuit, fishnet stockings and high heels as she dances on stage and raps along to Yo Gotti’s “Down In The DMs,” which plays in the background. Stage right, the Memphis rapper is seen sitting, bopping his head, perhaps enjoying the moment.

Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti’s History

Gotti memorably rapped about Simmons being his “crush” in his 2015 banger, “Down In The DMs.”

The rapper said, “And I just followed Angela (Simmons) / Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons/ They like, ‘Damn, Gotti, you bold’ (bold)/ F–k it, I’m gon’ let the world know (goals)…”

The duo’s recent posts highlight that Simmons and Gotti enjoy nice vacations, and are maybe enjoying each other’s company.

Neither celebrity has confirmed the duo’s rumored romance, but we’ll keep you updated if they do.

