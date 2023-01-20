MadameNoire Featured Video

Kiely Williams had a spicy entanglement with members of another famous 2000s R&B group back in her 3LW days.

Williams said she was “thot, thot, thottin” with three members of B2K during a “h*e phase” in a recent conversation with Carlos Scott King.

The topic of Williams’ juicy past came up when King asked if she’d ever dated B2K member Raz B. “Date is a loose word. I wouldn’t give that definition. I think I said, ‘entanglement,'” Williams replied.

The Encore star explained the word entanglement is more appropriate since she was involved with Raz B and his bandmates Lil Fizz and J Boog simultaneously.

“I can admit it. Everybody has their h*e days! Let them have them! We can look back on them days when we’re older and be like, ‘Yeahhh. I was out there thot, thot, thottin!” Williams said lightheartedly.

The “Playas Gon’ Play” singer clarified that whatever entanglement she had with the three B2K members only happened “one time” and “everybody has to make mistakes.”

“Hey, you need to have a h*e phase. And they were cute back in the day!” Williams emphasized.

Kiely Williams’ History With B2K

Williams spilled more tea on her love life’s past entanglements in June 2021. The singer recalled having a fling with Mario and shared other details on her antics with B2K.

Williams said she’d been involved with “all of the members of B2K,” according to The Shade Room.

The 3LW member said her group and B2K never toured together although the groups saw each other at a few promotional events.

“You get bored after the show,” Williams said before jokingly adding, “You run out of dancers very quickly.”

