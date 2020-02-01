Reginae Carter Is Now A Savage x Fenty Ambassador

Reginae Carter has a new modeling gig. The 21-year-old is now an Ambassador for Rihanna’s lingerie line, Savage x Fenty. Carter, who is the daughter of Lil’ Wayne and reality television star Toya Johnson, revealed her good news via Instagram. In her post, she modeled a sexy, one piece white lace body suit.

“This just the intro, let me not get ahead of myself,” she captioned the pic.

Carter joins other Savage x Fenty ambassadors Normani, Joan Smalls and Paloma Elsesser.

Carter has quite the diverse resume. Besides being a reality television star and starring on shows like VH1’s T.I & Tiny: Friends And Family Hustle and Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta, she also dabbled in music. She was featured on her father’s Carter V album where she collaborated with him on a track called “Famous.”

Carter felt that while she appearing on reality television, she was seen in a negative light, which she hopes to change with time.

“I was on a show not too long ago called Growing Up Hip Hop and I was portrayed — a lot of people thought that I was a spoiled brat and just really like disrespectful to my parents, to my mom” she told Page Six. ‘It wasn’t a good look. I want people to know this is the real me. Me and my mother are like best friends. I would never disrespect my mom. I want people to see me work for what I really want in my life.”

Carter, who previously attended Clark Atlanta University, is also a Fashion Nova partner and often shows off their trendy garbs with a designer bag by her side.