MC Lyte is now free from her short-lived marriage. She is officially divorced from John Wyche, who she married in August of 2017.

The two divorced due to “irreconcilable differences,” The Blast reported.

“Irreconcilable differences have arisen between the parties, which have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, making it impossible for the parties to live together as husband and wife,” divorce docs stated.

Their prenuptial agreement was honored and the legendary femcee left with everything she came with. This includes monies and her musical work. MC Lyte “gets to keep her music catalogs, and other creative property, including royalties in connection with her creative works.”

The “Paper Thin” rapper also gets to keep the things that she has worked hard for during her 35-year career.

“MC Lyte keeps her clothing, jewelry, watches, and personal effects in her possession, custody, or control, and earnings and accumulations before the date of marriage, during the marriage, and post-separation, her Subaru, financial accounts in her name, all furniture, furnishings, and other personal property in her possession, custody, or control. She also gets to keep her term life insurance policy.”

Both parties also waived their right to spousal support. They were married for three years.

MC Lyte Was ‘Distraught’ After She Filed For Divorce

During an appearance on The Real, MC Lyte shared that filing for divorce took a toll on her.

“I think in the very beginning I was very distraught,” she said in February 2022. “I feel like there are phases whenever a relationship is ending whether you’re married or not. It’s that first phase of, Oh my God, I’ve got to make this work for us. Then it’s like, Oh my God I’ve got to make this work for everybody else involved.”

The Brooklyn native said she filed for divorce because she realized that her happiness comes first.

“You get to a point where you’re like, this isn’t working. It doesn’t matter. What really matters is that we end up in a happy place,” she said. “It’s hard in the beginning but you realize to have happiness doesn’t mean you have to remain together and it doesn’t mean that you are a failure because the marriage failed. It’s all ego. You just have to be able to let go.”