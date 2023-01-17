MadameNoire Featured Video

Gabourey Sidibe will star in the pilot for 1266, a comedic show inspired by her time working as a phone sex operator.

Sidibe will play as Gabby Brixton — an “aimless” individual living with their mother and making “half-hearted attempts” to become a model and singer.

After being fired from her job, the wannabe turns to working as a phone sex operator to score some cash.

“What initially seems like a quick way to make money becomes a life-changing experience when she meets the women who become her chosen family and learns how powerful, profitable and prolific her voice can be,” The Hollywood Reporter details.

The comedy was picked up by the Onyx Collective, a Disney content brand producing media by and for underrepresented groups.

Sidibe will executively produce 1266 alongside Thembi Banks (Only Murders in the Building), Julie Bean (grown-ish), Steven Canals (Pose) and Jill Kaplan, who will be a non-writing EP.

1266 and a separately forthcoming Onyx Collective show about the history of Black Twitter will likely stream on Hulu, according to Deadline.

Gabourey Sidibe Stars in 1266

Sidibe opened up about working as a phone sex operator in her 2017 memoir, This Is Just My Face: Try Not to Stare.

The actress’ time chatting it up with horny callers came before she landed her breakout role in Lee Daniels’ award-winning 2010 film, Precious.

“I had no idea what to say! I was 21 years old!” Sidibe admitted, sharing that her alias for the job was named “Becky.”

“I wasn’t a virgin, but I certainly wasn’t some hot and horny temptress who knew what to do with that hard cock,” the actress recalled. “I didn’t know what to do with it in person, and I didn’t know what to do with it in a white-male fantasy. I mean, damn!”

