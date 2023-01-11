MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky skipped the Golden Globes red carpet but still managed to be the annual award show’s most fashionable couple.

Rihanna, a first-time nominee, attended the award show as a contender in the Best Original Song category for her Black Panther single, “Lift Me Up.”

The musical mogul wore a black custom Schiaparelli gown designed by Daniel Roseberry, according to Vogue. Velvet details on the bustier, a sizable train, and ruching down the front and back of the dress all dramatized the strapless look.

Rihanna also wore velvet gloves and a billowing matching cape with puffed-up sleeves.

Her accessories included black Giuseppe Zanotti heels, a Roger Vivier clutch, Cartier earrings, and an 18-karat diamond choker.

The Fenty Beauty founder’s radiant glam was created by her makeup artist, Priscilla Ono.

The renowned MUA used products from Rihanna’s makeup line — including Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer in Caramel Cutie, and the Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in Strawberry Drip, per a press release’s details.

Rocky donned a black Bottega Veneta tux with satin lapels, a crisp white button-up shirt and a skinny black tie, complimenting RiRi’s sophisticated ensemble.

Rihanna’s First Golden Globes

RiRi’s only nomination was in the Best Original Song category.

The singer lost shortly after she and Rocky pulled up to the event during White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge’s acceptance speech.

The “Lift Me Up” performer’s competition included Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing, Lady Gaga and BloodPop’s “Hold My Hand” from the smash hit Top Gun: Maverick, and Roeben Katz and Guillermo del Toro’s “Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.

The win ultimately went to Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, and Rahul Sipligunj for the song “Naatu Naatu” in the film RRR.

See clips down below.

