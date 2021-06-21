MadameNoire Featured Video

While speaking about the female rapper’s upcoming memoir on a recent episode of her daytime TV talk show, Wendy Williams alleged that Foxy Brown and Jay-Z had a romantic relationship back in the day.

The rapper announced that her book was on the way and would be released at the end of this year via her Instagram Stories last week. As per the details shared, it’ll be co-written by Kim Osario, the former Editor-In-Chief of The Source Magazine.

“Foxy Brown has a memoir coming out in December,” Williams said last Wednesday (June 16). “You might not care… [The book] is calling upon the most controversial moments of her history and life and hip-hop and so on and so forth. Kim [Osorio], please don’t be weak with this writing. Please — if you’re gonna tell it, tell it good.”

“Foxy is very open about her life, you know she’s still dealing with her hearing,” the host said referencing Brown’s ongoing recovery from a year of deafness that she experienced back in 2005. According to Williams, the situation has made the rapper “apprehensive” about returning to the stage.

“But I remember when Foxy and Jay-Z had ‘I’ll Be’ — Foxy was the star of that,” Williams later added. Speaking on the inside scoop she had about when the two rappers were supposedly an item — while throwing a little shade — the host continued, “[Jay-Z and Foxy Brown were] allegedly a romantical thing. Alright, I’ll say alleged but we know, we know. Yeah, she hit it before Beyoncé! Allegedly. Mhm.”

“This is not necessarily a book that I would read,” Williams concluded about Brown’s upcoming read. “But this is a book that I would hear on tape. The thing is that Foxy can’t do her book on tape [due to her hearing issues]. But get somebody to put this book on tape!”

Are y’all with Williams on this one? Will you be reading Brown’s book when it drops?

Listen in around the 21-minute mark down below to hear the TV host spill all the details.