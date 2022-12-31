MadameNoire Featured Video

Another woman has filed a lawsuit against Bill Cosby for alleged sexual assault.

Stacey Pinkerton is accusing Cosby of raping her in 1986, The Associated Press reported. In her lawsuit, she claimed that the disgraced TV dad “engaged in forced sexual intercourse” after he drugged her.

She claimed that she met Cosby in 1986 when she was 21-years-old. She alleged that he vowed to her help her launch her acting career. Pinkerton said she did film a scene for The Cosby Show but she didn’t appear in the final edit. Months later, she said Cosby invited her to one of his shows in Chicago. She alleged that after the show, he drugged her at a restaurant and later assaulted her in a hotel room.

The lawsuit read:

Cosby engaged in the same or similar pattern of conduct with his victims including expressing interest in advancing their careers, giving them roles on The Cosby Show, using The Cosby Show and its filming locations as a means to access, isolate, sexually harass, and sexually assault women, using drugs to incapacitate his victims, and forcibly engaging in sexual acts with them without their consent.

Besides Cosby, NBC, Kaufman Astoria Studios and Carsey-Werner Television are also named as defendants in the lawsuit.

Cosby’s publicist is denying Pinkerton’s allegations and said she just wants to dig in Cosby’s pockets.

“As we have always stated, and now America can see, this isn’t about justice for victims of alleged sexual assault, it’s ALL ABOUT MONEY,” Wyatt told AP. “We believe that the courts, as well as the court of public opinion, will follow the rules of law and relieve Mr. Cosby of these alleged accusations.”

This lawsuit comes weeks after five women sued him for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting them over the last 30 years. The five women, Cindra Ladd, Lili Bernard, Eden Tirl, Jewel Gittens, and Jennifer Thompson, are alleging that Cosby took advantage of them multiple times from 1969 to 1992. The disgraced comedian is accused of assault, battery, false imprisonment, and infliction of emotional distress, CNN reported.