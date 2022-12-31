MadameNoire Featured Video

A woman has come forward claiming that she has a child with Lakeith Stanfield. Taylor Hurd posted a video of clips of Stanfield and their child and captioned that her child shall no longer be hidden.

In he caption, she wrote that she “decided to leave being someone’s secret family in 2022,” revealing their baby’s name Apollo Stanfield.

This news came as a shock considering Stanfield proposed to his girlfriend Kasmere Trice yesterday, Dec. 30.

Hurd said she didn’t reveal that they had a child together out of spite. Her issue is that the Sorry To Bother You star has focused more on his relationship with Trice than his daughter.

Just to clear a few things up. I’m not jealous that he’s engaged to a woman he’s known for five months. I tried to meet the girl and everything and she ignored me when I tried. What I’m upset about is that he’s made more time to spend with this woman than he’s spent with Apollo her whole life and has been actively ignoring me when I’m trying to figure things out for our child. And those clips of him and her together are all I have in general because he barely sees her.

Hurd also vented via Twitter and said Stanfield is “not a good dad.” She also said he is the “worst person ever” to have a child with and can count on one hand how many times he’s seen their daughter. Hurd also called him out on not fulfilling his promise to get a nanny when she started working.

Stanfield responded via the comments of her post and denied ever not being there for his daughter. He also denied hiding the fact that he has another child. Stanfield also has a child from a previous relationship.