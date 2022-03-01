MadameNoire Featured Video

This week, Atlanta star LaKeith Stanfield blurred gender lines on the front over of Replica Man Magazine. The 30-year-old actor stunned in beautiful photos shot by photographer Justin French, in an all black ensemble, sporting a durag and high heel platforms along with lacey high knee stockings. With his chest exposed in a plunging V-line tank top, Stanfield starred off into the distance, flexing his modeling chops for the camera. The stunning photo will appear in Replica Man’s Spring 2022 issue.

While speaking with journalist Mahoroa Seward, the California native said that he approaches everything in his life as if it’s his “last day on earth.”

“100 percent ambition and preparation meets decades of soul searching and spirit reaping,” he added.

In another photo. the actor, who recently graced the screen in the Jeymes Samuel, directed Western The Harder They Fall, dawned a funky 1970’s look. Wearing a big bold afro and a sleek suit by Saint Laurent, Stanfield gave a smoldering look on the front cover of the magazine that sent fans into a tizzy.

“This. Is. Everything!” wrote one social media goer. While rapper and comedian Zack Fox commented, “You snapped.”

RELATED CONTENT: Are DeWanda Wise And LaKeith Stanfield Enough To Make You Watch A Gina Rodriguez Movie?

Stanfield was up for two nominations at this year’s NAACP Image Awards: one for his stunning supporting role in The Harder They Fall and another for Judas and the Black Messiah. Although he dedicates his time and passion to his extroadinary acting career, the Spirit Award nominee has spoken candidly in the past about how, at times, the weight of Hollywood has impacted his mental health .

“When I first started in the business. I just wanted to work, I just loved acting. Then once I started acting, I started seeing success and things that to me looked like success, like cheques for $500 when I didn’t have any money in my pocket, ” Stanfield told the Guardian in 2021. “I thought, ‘Well, if I just build on this, then I can create something for my family, and then we’ll all be successful. And we’ll be happy.’ And while some of those things bring momentary happiness, I realised nothing was more useful than therapy.”

Despite his fame, Stanfield isn’t a big fan of being on the red carpet, or in the public eye for that matter.

“There are a couple ways to try and cope with it,” he said. “You can get drunk. Or you can try and have fun with it and make it your own. But, after a while, I got exhausted with that. Then I began to rebel against it, and just say: ‘If I want to sit down, I’m sitting down right here. If I want to lie down, I’m lying down right here, I don’t care.’ And even that gets exhausting. So you have to just find a way to balance it.”

Ahead of the 2022 Annual NAACP Image Awards, the actor sat down for an interview with Magazine Music where he shared how he copes with fame and balances time with his family. Check out a clip from the interview below.

RELATED CONTENT: LaKeith Stanfield Asked Ari Lennox Out On A Date… We’re Wondering When Did He Break Up With Xosha Roquemore?