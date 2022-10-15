MadameNoire Featured Video

Laverne Cox’s 634-square-foot Manhattan studio is a prime example of having a luxurious city sanctuary in a small space.

The Emmy-nominated actress opened up about her functional and monochromatic apartment for Architectural Digest’s latest feature.

The home was designed by small-space expert and architect Robert Garneau, and Cox fell in love with the location and bones of her unit when she first visited.

That said, she didn’t anticipate the home would need a gut renovation to manifest her vision.

“I was excited about the challenge of a studio and making it really functional by maximizing storage,” she explained. “I was already familiar with Robert’s work, so I knew he was the one.”

More about Laverne Cox’s Manhattan home

The 634 square foot space includes a combination of greys, velvet, brass inlays, marble, and wood.

The actress described the aesthetic of her home as “minimalist cozy luxury” and shared that she wanted a modern look that wasn’t cold.

“It was very much about the mood, the vibe, the gasp that needed to be felt!” said Garneau. “We had to do a lot of research on samples which ultimately allowed us to craft a meticulous and unique home tailored specifically for her. I am very proud of how everything turned out, especially how much she loves her new home.”

While Cox had lived in small spaces before, the actress’ Manhattan studio is special because it’s proudly the first apartment she’s owned.

“We looked at maybe 15 places, and this was the last one,” said the Inventing Anna star, who first viewed the property in 2020. “It’s an emotional thing; you walk in and you feel the space. You just know.”

“There’s something modest and simultaneously luxurious about this space,” she emphasized elsewhere. “It’s not a mansion or a penthouse, it’s a studio. And I’m proud of that because it’s what I could afford, and it’s mine.”

See a tour of Laverne Cox’s chic NYC studio apartment down below.

