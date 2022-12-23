MadameNoire Featured Video

Simone I. Smith is embracing the holiday season in style.

The jewelry designer, married to LL Cool J, threw a “Sismas” holiday party that blended Bridgeton-inspiration with 1990s Hip-Hop flare.

The unique combination resulted in a “Regency Meets ‘Around the Way Girl'” theme for the annual event.

After skipping the big Christmas bash for the last two years due to the pandemic, Smith’s party made its return Dec. 16.

The name Sismas pulls from Smith’s initials and is a testament to the jewelry designer’s sisterhood with her female friends.

“My sisterhood is the best hood, nothing is more important to me than my family and my sisterhood,” Ms. Smith told The New York Times. “I just want to bring everyone together.”

Smith and 56 partygoers danced the night away in their Regency-era-inspired attire in clips shared on social media.

The Sismas bash took place at the “Lake Success home of Revital and Ronny Seliktar,” Smith’s jewelry company partner, per The New York Times account.

While D.J. Mary Mac was on the ones and twos, Smith and her guest enjoyed a white elephant gift exchange. The presents shared were estimated at around $150 each, according to Black Enterprise.

A dinner of comfort foods was served buffet style, including oxtails, sweet potato casserole, garlic mashed potatoes and collard greens. The festive night also included a performance from Grammy-winning violinist Miri Ben-Ari.

Misa Hylton, Mona Scott-Young and Justine Simmons were a few of the event’s specially selected attendees.

See photos from the event feated in The New York Times to get a glimpse at the event.

