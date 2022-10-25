MadameNoire Featured Video

Maxwell wants social media users to put their knees to the test after a clip of him in concert has gone viral.

A video of the soulful R&B singer has captivated the internet’s attention, as it shows him dropping it low during a performance of his 2016 song “Lake By The Ocean” and showing concertgoers that he’s still got his groove.

A Twitter user posted a clip of the performance on Oct. 22 with the caption, “Maxwell ain’t got a single song that calls for this.”

In the replies to the viral tweet, Twitter users said, “Seeing Maxwell turn into Maxwell Thee Stallion was not on my 2022 bingo card, but I’m living for it!” and “He is a PERFORMER you hear me! I’ve seen him multiple times in concert and I love it!!”

Maxwell took the viral moment to his advantage on Oct. 25, after days of memes, laughter and shock about the crooner’s moves spread on the internet.

“Y’all wanna laugh but your knees ain’t built like that. This the Maxwell Challenge,” the artist tweeted, now with over 43,000 Likes.

The Maxwell Challenge

Many lightheartedly compared the Haitian and Puerto-Rican singer to Megan Thee Stallion, as the latter is known for her endurance when it comes to bouncing her assets while using the strength of her knees to keep her up and balanced.

All of the jokes about Maxwell’s dancing follows up on online users’ similar commentary earlier this year about Ginuwine’s moves during a performance of “Same Ol’ G.”

We wouldn’t be surprised if The Maxwell Challenge becomes the next viral trend to take the internet by storm.

Would you buss it low and give it a try?

See more reactions to Maxwell’s knees and The Maxwell Challenge Down below.

