MadameNoire Featured Video
Source: NurPhoto / Getty
Tanisha Godfrey, the social media star who went viral for increasing sales at the East 81st Deli in Cleveland, has landed a big time partnership deal with Weight Watchers.
In October, Godfrey became an overnight internet sensation after she posted a tasty review of the Deli’s “superior” chicken salad on TikTok.
“Y’all better come up here and get one of these,” Godfrey says in the popular video. “It’s a chicken salad.” The funny internet star then lists all of the yummy ingredients included in the salad. “I got chicken, pickles, banana peppers, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions…” she says just before the video cuts off.
Godfrey quickly went viral after the clip landed on the short form app, racking up over 17 million views. Stars like Lizzo and Tia Mowry have even created their own hilarious iteration of the viral social media user’s video.
Tanisha Godfrey has her own tasty salad with Weight Watchers
Now, Godfrey will be helping Weight Watchers to pull in new customers with her exciting partnership deal. Last week, the company announced that they had teamed up with the star to create “The Nisha Chicken Salad.”
The ingredients you ask?
The hearty salad comes loaded with raw mushrooms and banana peppers. It also includes pickles, grilled chicken, tomatoes, and a sprinkle of parm, along with vinaigrette and a dash of lemon pepper. Godfrey’s dream salad is now available for order on the Weight Watchers App.
During an interview with TODAY, Wael Herbawi, owner of East 81st St. Deli said that Godfrey’s video helped to bring in big business to the restaurant. He used to sell 40 chicken salads a day on average, but now he averages 300 a day, thanks to the internet standout.
“I had to pull out all my contacts because it’s not easy,” he said. “I just ordered 20 cases (of chicken). You’re talking about over 200 pounds of chicken. That’s one day order.”
Godfrey told the outlet that life has become so busy since the video went viral.
“Like, it’s me. Wow, it’s me. So I’m still in a moment of surreal,” she added about becoming a viral sensation. “It’s weird. I can’t really explain it. It’s just the whole world knows my name now.”
In the future she hopes to create more food reviews for other Cleveland based restaurants.
“I’m going to try to go to other Cleveland restaurants and go live and review the food and hopefully I can gain them some more customers also,” she added.
RELATED CONTENT: The Best Black-Owned Food Trucks Might Be In A City Near You