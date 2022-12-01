MadameNoire Featured Video

Tanisha Godfrey, the social media star who went viral for increasing sales at the East 81st Deli in Cleveland, has landed a big time partnership deal with Weight Watchers.

In October, Godfrey became an overnight internet sensation after she posted a tasty review of the Deli’s “superior” chicken salad on TikTok.

“Y’all better come up here and get one of these,” Godfrey says in the popular video. “It’s a chicken salad.” The funny internet star then lists all of the yummy ingredients included in the salad. “I got chicken, pickles, banana peppers, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions…” she says just before the video cuts off.

Godfrey quickly went viral after the clip landed on the short form app, racking up over 17 million views. Stars like Lizzo and Tia Mowry have even created their own hilarious iteration of the viral social media user’s video.