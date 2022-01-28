MadameNoire Featured Video

L’Oréal Paris recently announced H.E.R. as its new global brand ambassador. Born Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, the 24-year-old R&B singer — who usually dons a pair of sunglasses and long curly hair — has made waves in the entertainment industry as one of its most talented multi-hyphenates during her meteoric rise.

In addition to being a singer/songwriter who’s amassed many awards and accolades, the crooner is also known for her activism. For instance, H.E.R.’s 2020 song “I Can’t Breathe,” a protest anthem in response to the police killings of Black people, took home the “Song of the Year” award at last year’s Grammys.

“When I use my voice, I need to stand 100 percent with what I represent,” H.E.R. said in a statement about her new ambassadorship. “So, I’m beyond happy to join L’Oréal Paris, and to add my voice to this sisterhood representing the diversity of beauty on this plant, with the message for every girl to know her worth deep in her heart.”

“Like so many women, @LorealParis is a brand I’ve known since I was a young girl, not just for their products (which I really do use!) but also for their beautiful mantra, ‘Because I’m Worth It,'” she added on Instagram. “That powerful statement is just as relevant today as it was when introduced to the world 40 years ago. I can’t wait to be part of helping to shape what it means for the next generation of women to feel #worthit.”

RELATED CONTENT: “H.E.R Will Make Her Film Debut In The Film Adaptation Of ‘The Color Purple’ Musical”

In terms of the singer’s beauty regimen, H.E.R. shared her favorite L’Oréal products in a recent interview with Vogue. According to the 24-year-old “Best Part” songstress, she goes for the brand’s Elvive Dream Lengths Curls line for her legendary tresses — particularly the Micellar Shampoo and Dreamy Curls Cream leave-in conditioner. When it comes to skincare, she opts for “a good moisturizer” with hyaluronic acid in it and the beauty brand’s Revitalift Derm Intensives serum.

H.E.R. said she loves keeping things simple and boosting her natural beauty with L’Oréal’s True Match Foundation and Voluminous Million Lashes mascara — if she doesn’t have her lashes done — for an everyday beat.

L’Oréal posted some great content on its Instagram account featuring their newest global ambassador, in which H.E.R. picks “lipstick or mascara,” discusses what makes her feel “worth it,” what woman has inspired her the most and more. See the clips down below.