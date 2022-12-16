MadameNoire Featured Video

H.E.R. is on the road to becoming the youngest EGOT in charge. She already has five Grammys, one Oscar, and recently won the Children’s & Family Emmy for Outstanding Short Form Program as producer of Netflix’s We the People. Now, all the “Focus” singer needs is a Tony Award to make history.

She has won Grammys for Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Fight For You,” Song Of The Year for “I Can’t Breathe,” Best R&B Song for “Better Than I Imagined,” Best R&B Performance for “Best Part,” and Best R&B Album for H.E.R. She also has an Academy Award for Best Original Song for “Fight For You.”

Saweetie Opens Up About Philanthropy And Financial Literacy If she becomes an EGOT, she will be among others like Whoopi Goldberg, John Legend and Jennifer Hudson, who is currently the youngest one. H.E.R. Said The We the People Idea Was ‘Daunting’ At First Even though she won an Emmy for We the People, the premise of the Netflix series seemed intimidating to the Bay Area native at first. The 10-part series uses music videos to teach children about civics. It was created by Barack and Michelle Obama. “I was like thinking about all these topics and how can I make this, like, cool? And, you know, it just started off with just saying exactly what it is: ‘Wrote a letter to the mayor can you hear me out.’ Like how would we really have a conversation about this with somebody who doesn’t necessarily understand,” she told Billboard. H.E.R. performed a song called “Change” for the “Active Citizenship” episode. Through her lyrics, she taught children about getting involved in community issues by protesting and writing letters to elected officials. Listen to track “Change” below. Play

