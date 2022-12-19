MadameNoire Featured Video

Where has the time gone? The Game’s daughter is all grown up now!

Over the weekend, the former G-Unit rapper took to Instagram to reflect on his 12-year-old daughter California Dream Taylor’s incredible growth.

The Compton native posted a throwback photo of California at the age of two, alongside a present-day image of the young pre-teen.

In the caption, the star wrote: “Somebody please tell the LORD to help…. She was just 2 years old like a week ago…. Now my baby is 12 years old, growing up & it won’t stop.”

In the comments section, some fans were shocked by how mature California was dressed in her current-day image. Donning a tight metallic corset, makeup and a fur mink, the 12-year-old pulled out her best attire to attend the sweet 16 party of Diddy’s twin daughters.

Well, “Before the internet” could get to “INTERNET’n,” the rapper reassured inquiring minds that he and California’s mother “both agreed to let her do her makeup” and wear the dress in honor of the occasion. However, some fans couldn’t help but push back against the rapper’s parenting decision.

“I love the Game & I do understand what he’s saying, however, she could have still looked beautiful with a little less make-up and a dress a bit more age-appropriate,” one user wrote in the comment section of The Shade Room after they reposted the image.

“What happened to kids being kids? When I was 12 I definitely had a Pokémon shirt on,” another user commented. While a third social media goer wrote:

“Boy please!! This is a baby and she looks every bit of 20 years old!!!! Very inappropriate no matter how you are trying to spin this!!!”

The Game doubles down on his decision

After backlash continued to spill across social media, The Game took to The Shade Room comments section to defend his daughter one last time.

“I’m gonna say this once so people who aren’t her parents get it. My daughter is 12 & both of her parents are more than strict,” the rapper wrote, adding that Cali’s mother ” is an amazing parent & is very capable of raising our daughter.”

The star went on to explain that he plays an active role in raising his daughter and reiterated that he and Cali’s mom “thoroughly” discussed the decision before they approved the youngster’s party ensemble.

The Game described his daughter as a shy “straight A student,” who “dresses like a Tom boy in baggy jeans and Dr. Martin boots.” For the twins’ futuristic b-day party, Cali wanted to try something different and “be in full confidence” going to support her friends’ birthday bash.

“I am her father & her protector and she is & will always be an amazing young woman,” The Game added. “I wish everyone happy holidays & thanks for your opinions on a child that belongs to US but we GOT THIS.”

You can read his full statement below.

What do you think of The Game’s decision? Tell us in the comments section.

