Deb Antney, who once managed Nicki Minaj, shared how the Grammy-winning rapper hurt her after she rose to fame. During a visit to Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast, she shared how it hurt her to see Minaj give props to Gucci Mane when he wasn’t too fond of her.

“You know what hurt me? Gucci couldn’t stand her,” Antney said. “He didn’t like Nicki. Because he couldn’t f*** her. He didn’t like her! But for you to give these big-ups to the s*** that he did? That shit was crazy! He ain’t do nothing for you! He didn’t even like her!”

Antney added that Gucci Mane didn’t even want Minaj on a track with him.

“He had a fit when I had her getting on a record. But I wanted all of them to work together because we’re a family, so we all have to be together. It can’t be any of this.”

She added, “And for you to give these big ups to the s*** that he [Gucci] did — that s*** was crazy. He ain’t did nothing for you [Nicki], he ain’t even like her.”

Both rappers ended up collaborating in 2017 for their song, “Make Love.”

The former Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star spoke on Gucci’s character as well.

“He’s very selfish. He’s very much to himself. I don’t even understand how he gets to sign artists,” she continued. “I never let artists sign to other artists… because they not gonna let them become bigger than them.”

Gucci Mane Claimed He Slept With Nicki Minaj Back In 2013

Antney saying Minaj wouldn’t have sex with him confirms that his 2013 claims were lies, which he admitted. The “Lemonade” rapper went on a bizarre rant on Twitter and claimed that he and Waka Flocka slept with Minaj. In a tweet, he said he “pulled dat b**** off wayne bus.”

“May God strike me dead if I ever had sex wit that man,” Minaj tweeted. “N**** da way ya #ugliness is set up #BubbaGump #crackhead.”

She also tweeted, “I’m rlly cracking up. He’s fighting so hard for one more ounce of relevance. Tyga and I turned down his feature request last Thursday.”

Gucci Mane went on to apologize for his false claims and blamed his actions on his lean addiction.

“Woke up the other day out this hospital bed & I’m so embarrassed & ashamed of my behavior that was brought to my attention,” he tweeted. “I just wanna man up right now & take this time to apologize to my family, friends, the industry & most of all my fans. I’m SORRY! I’ve been drinking lean for 10plus years & I must admit it has destroyed me. I wanna be the first rapper to admit.”