MadameNoire Featured Video

If you’re looking for holiday gifts for the chef in your life, know that for them, cooking is a form of creative expression and even honoring their culture. Cooking is about so much more than filling up on calories so you can get on with your day. For as long as humans have existed, we’ve gathered around food. And everything from the ingredients we use to the cooking methods we rely on to how we present the food is a culmination of heritage, culture and tradition. The NIH published an extensive study on how cooking is at the intersection of so many sectors of our lives, how it promotes being present, how it strengthens relationships and how it gives a sense of achievement.

If you are shopping for someone who truly appreciates the art of cooking, then get them a gift that helps them enjoy it even more. For many, the kitchen is a meditative space and a creative one. So gifts that enrich that experience and ignite inspiration will be very much appreciated. Here are thoughtful holiday gift ideas for the person who loves to cook.

Oil Infusion Machine

Related Stories 7 Quick And Easy Mouth-Watering Recipes From Black Female Chefs

True chefs like experimenting in the kitchen and creating things from scratch. So rather than get them a ready-made special oil, get them this oil infusion machine. They can use it to make their own oils and butters infused with different spices of their choosing, allowing them to get creative and keep adding new flavors to their recipes.