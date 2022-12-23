MadameNoire Featured Video

The rich auntie descriptor fits many Black women who maintain fanciful lifestyles and are beholden to selfless deeds and commitments to those who she holds dear. Regardless of having nieces, nephews or actual familial ties, these aunties stand up in service to the youngers around them. It is their nurturing spirit and disposable income that allows them to jump, comfortably, into rescue mode when needed, and fund summer camp, cotillions, expensive outings, shopping sprees or baby showers.

Rich aunties are reliable and resourceful. These women are literally the gift that keeps on giving. However, as Black mythology might have it, there’s the assumption that the rich auntie is so altruistic she wants for nothing, and is content with one-way exchanges. Well, that is somewhat true and somewhat false. Yes, she’s financially secure and has what she needs but also, while she isn’t a giver for the sake of getting something in return—she very much likes to receive and even more so, she likes to know she is valued.

So, what do you gift a woman who can gift herself the world? You pay attention to real likes and take inventory of the luxurious things around her, then you go and match her fly. Sure, this seems easier said than done but remember, she’s worth it. So don’t let that deter you. Here are nine luxe items to shower your rich auntie.

Harlem Toile

Harlem Toile is some fly shit. It’s a non-traditional flex that disrupts the traditional style. African American life is written into luxury and a period we weren’t necessarily supposed to be a part of—but here we are thanks to the chic design of Sheila Bridges. Auntie will love any of Harlem Toile’s fancy pieces, but it’s the picnic tea cup and four-piece place setting for me. Both retail at $325.