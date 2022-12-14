MadameNoire Featured Video

GloRilla might be f*** n**** free but she isn’t kink-free. The Memphis rapper recently visited Angela Yee’s Lip Service and got candid about her sex life. When asked about the freakiest thing she’s ever done, she gave a jaw-dropping response.

“I do some s*** that y’all never heard of,” the “Tomorrow” rapper said. “It’s gone sound corny.”

However, she didn’t realize was she was about to say was more kinky than corny. While some women don’t mind swallowing a man’s cum, GloRilla would rather use it as a special sauce.

“OK, so y’all drink nut, right?” she asked. “This so corny to me, oh my god. It’s some weird s***. Say we just got done eating, right? Then we have sex right after [that]. And it’s some food, I’ma still eat it. So, if he finna nut, I’m like, ‘Nut on my food I’ma eat it.’ I’m like, ‘Put some on my fries real quick, I’ma eat it.'”

Of course, the internet had a mouthful to say about what has been deemed the “GloRilla Fries.”

Is Swallowing A Safe Kink?

GloRilla may enjoy using sperm as her personal dipping sauce, but is it safe?

“Contracting a STI from oral sex is less likely than contracting one from vaginal or anal sex,” Erica Smith, M.Ed., a sexuality educator in Philadelphia, told Refinery29. “However, swallowing semen does increase a person’s risk for bacterial STIs that can infect the throat — such as Gonorrhoea and Chlamydia.”

Swallowing semen can also lead to the transmission of herpes. Furthermore, people can also be allergic to semen, but it’s extremely rare.

If you’re wondering how sperm tastes, Carol Queen, a sociologist and sexologist told Vice that a man’s diet can affect how fully flavored it is.

“Any kind of intake, whether it’s food, medication, or drink, can affect the flavor of your semen or vaginal fluid,” she said. “Anything we smell or taste on the body is part of an excretory process…If you can tell a difference in someone’s body odor, then the likelihood is that you can tell about their sexual secretions, as well.”