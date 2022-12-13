“So look. I was at home. Minding my business. Working. I still am. I woke up & as my Hood N****’s Hottie & now I’m bout to go sleep as a holey N****s baby mama,” she posted. “I feel like I’m stuck in the project version of Cinderella. Man…life comes at you fast. Stay dangerous ladies!”

She added, “And now that I think about it.. I can never show my face in the hood again. Not only have I probably lost of my hottie privileges, I’m pretty sure I just lost all my street cred too…damn it’s windy out here…stay cold ladies!”

The last thing many of us expected to wake up to was a HD view of Fizz’s rectum. “Never ever in my life did I think I’d ever see Lil Fizz from that angle. Love & Hip Hop Hollywood don’t come on no more?!,” one person tweeted.

This isn’t the first times nudes of him have leaked. Earlier this year, photos of his genitalia set Twitter ablaze. Since many weren’t impressed with his package, eyes turned to his then-girlfriend Apryl Jones as she got clowned about bragging about their sex life. Back in 2019, the former reality star said Fizz is the best she ever had.

“Why y’all so mad?” she said in an Instagram video. “I’m getting the d*** I want. I love it, oh my God. It’s the best d*** of my life. It really, genuinely is. I can’t really be mad. I can’t not be happy because I think that the happiness comes from being happy and y’all trying to really make me mad, but I don’t know how to be mad. I’m not a mad person.”

Take a look at what Twitter had to say about the leak below.