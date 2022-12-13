MadameNoire Featured Video

Missy Elliott celebrates receiving her second honorary doctorate.

The legendary and multi-talented musician was honored by Norfolk State University on Dec. 10, and delivered the keynote commencement speech to the institution’s Class of 2022.

“Two time Doctorate ‘Dr. Elliott,'” Elliott proudly penned on Instagram. “I am so Humbly Grateful🙏🏾. Thank you @norfolkstateuniversity for having me today & showing so much love 🙌🏾. To the Class Of 2022, may your journey be successful, fearless [and] determined to be the BEST!”

“Behold The Green & Gold!!!!,” the performer added, repping NSU’s signature colors.

“The Class of 2022, just know that YOU are Leaders/Creators/Visionaries!📣🔥,” Elliott captioned another series of photos. “Let’s Gooooo! Y’all got this! Sincerely from ‘Dr Elliott’ Thank you to the president Dr. J. Adams-Gaston of NSU & @team_henry 📸 @Mrdblanks.”

Missy Elliott’s Second Honorary Doctorate Degree

“I am proud of y’all, and y’all should be proud of [yourselves],” the musician told Norfolk State’s graduating class over the weekend.

“Now, I want y’all to look at each other and say, ‘You already won.’ Let ’em know. There ain’t no winning. You already won. Y’all could have been doing anything else these last few years. Y’all could have been wilding out, but y’all decided to finish the course, and that’s major.”

Reportedly, the ceremony celebrated 400 students as they wrapped up their education at the HBCU.

As seen in a snapshot of Elliott holding the $20,000 check she donated to the university, the payment was gifted to serve to institution’s “areas of greatest need.”

Boston’s Berklee College of Music made Elliott the first female rapper to receive an honorary doctor of music degree from its institution in May 2019.

