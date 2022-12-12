MadameNoire Featured Video

Marsai Martin is feeling better after undergoing surgery for an ovarian cyst that had been causing her pain for years.

The 18-year-old Hollywood multihyphenate explained why she publicly opened up about her experience on her Instagram Stories on Dec. 10.

Martin posted a black and white video from inside the hospital and wrote, “If you missed my live, long story short, I had surgery for my large ovarian cyst that gave me constant pain for 4+ years.”

“I really don’t remember any of this sh*t because of the anesthesia, lol. But I will say that I am very grateful to have family and educators by my side in support of this process,” she continued.

“The only reason I am sharing this is so I can hopefully spread awareness and share my experience to the young women out there that may be going through the same thing or have difficult menstrual cycles,” Martin added. “You are never alone. Listen to your body. It always shows you signs. Health is wealth.”

“Thank y’all for all the love,” the actress penned in a later post.

“The procedure was 10 days ago and I’m now feeling fine. I also appreciate the stories from folks that have been through the same thing! But I’m back and I’m betta,” Martin added.

In addition to her role in the recently released family film Fantasy Football, Martin has also made headlines for her appearance on The Hair Tales docuseries and being one of the models in the latest Savage X Fenty show.

Mayo Clinic reports that ovarian cysts are common for women and usually cause no symptoms before going away on their own.

Still, large ovarian cysts — such as in Martin’s case — may pose a threat to one’s overall health and well-being.

Read more on the symptoms to look out for down below.

