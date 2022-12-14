MadameNoire Featured Video

Physical intimacy is an important part of a romantic relationship. But sometimes keeping that spark alive gets a little difficult as time goes on. And since research out of Social Psychological and Personality Science shows that keeping your sex life alive is important to a relationship’s wellbeing, looking for ways to spice things up is always a worthy cause. Sometimes it just takes the right sexy gifts like a toy, underwear or other sexy products to get you both excited about being naughty together.

Maybe this year skip the practical gifts for your partner like the new joggers or Roomba; let their friends get them the monthly beer subscription. Give your partner the gift that only you can give them – something a little X-rated. Really, it’s a gift to both of you. Here are eight sexy gifts that will make you want to shut the blinds and blast music so as not to scar the neighbors over what you’re about to do with your partner and what they’re about to hear.

Lube Warmer/Dispenser

Lube makes everything from foreplay to intercourse better. But there’s nothing like a cold palm full of lubricant to ruin the mood – not to mention the unpalatable sounds the bottle can make. Enter the Love My Pulse lube warmer and dispenser. This handy machine can be filled with your preferred lube, keeps it at the perfect temperature and dispenses just the right amount to your hand when you slide a palm under the sensor.