MadameNoire Featured Video

‘Tia the season for ripping and running but that may not be the case for an ailing loved one who is bedridden from an illness or recovering from surgery. Being sick and shut in due to illness is disappointing year-round, but it can be particularly tough during the holidays. According to a survey by Value Penguin, many Americans say they’re experiencing loneliness this holiday season. That feeling is only amplified when a sickness or injury is keeping someone from participating in holiday traditions.

If someone you care for is not well, show them that they’re on your mind with a thoughtful gift. The right present can remind them that someone cares and they have a support system, and even help alleviate some of their discomforts during sickness and recovery. Certain gifts can also make managing an ongoing condition. Here are eight thoughtful, health-focused holiday gifts for ailing loved ones.

Blood Pressure Machine

People with conditions that require regular blood pressure testing such as heart disease or high blood pressure can greatly benefit from a home blood pressure machine. Testing one’s blood pressure regularly is a good way to track whether or not medication and lifestyle changes are working. It also helps a patient establish their baseline blood pressure in a non-medical setting since sometimes the nerves surrounding doctors’ visits can cause a person’s blood pressure to spike.