Money talks. It tells a story and how you spend your money tells the story about what matters to you. This is a concept that consumers are becoming more and more aware of. One study reported on Forbes found that 88 percent of shoppers want the brands they shop to help them be more environmentally friendly and ethical. Further research reported in Harvard Business Review shows that 65 percent of shoppers want to buy from “purpose-driven” brands.

The holidays are a time when dollars are flowing and they’re a good opportunity to be conscious about where you spend yours. While you whip out your credit cards throughout this month, MADAMENOIRE will be creating a weekly series on using your money for good. Starting with holiday gift shopping, here are ways to put your money where your values are.

Buy From Your Community

You have friends, family members, and neighbors who make and sell stuff. Some make jewelry, some make baby clothes, some make baked goods, some give massages. Buy from your community. If you want to support your small business-owning friends, do so with your dollars. Instead of picking up a bag of coffee from a major retailer, grab a small batch blend from a friend with a small coffee business. For every category you want to shop, you likely know someone in your community who is competing with the big brands. Be their customer this holiday season. And while you’re at it, shop at the small businesses in your neighborhood. They add life and vibrancy to your community and they need customers like you to keep them going.