MadameNoire Featured Video

For many, grabbing that colorful stocking off of the mantle or tree, dumping it out and exploring all of the little toys and gizmos inside is a cherished childhood memory. In some households, children get to tear into their stockings before Christmas, as a little precursor to the big event. This tradition remains popular, with Field Agent reporting that 94 percent of households with kids living at home hang stockings filled with presents. The majority of parents spend between $10 and $25 on stocking stuffers, but some spend as much as $100.

Kids aren’t the only ones who enjoy stocking stuffers, though. You’re never too old to be excited about seeing a festive stocking with your name on it. If you have several generations under your roof for the holidays this year, here are stocking stuffer ideas for every age.

For Small Children

For young children, those eye-catching and silly toys are where it’s at. Young kids want something that provides instant fun and engagement, without much effort. Some good stocking stuffers for young kids include:

Silly Putty

Slinky

Coloring books/supplies

Hair accessories

Stickers

Tiny cooking tools

Sunglasses

Beanies

Keychain lip balm

Finger puppets

Toy figurines

Nontoxic nail polish

Black-owned brands to shop for these stuffers: