Love may be on the fritz for LaTocha Scott and her husband Rocky Bivens.

Over the weekend, an Instagram model named Unykue Foucha claimed that she had an affair with the Xscape star’s husband of 26 years. She also alleged that she was pregnant with the talent manager’s baby.

IG Model Unykue Foucha shares sonogram of her alleged baby with Rocky Bivens

Foucha revealed the steamy allegations on her Instagram page, captioning a photo of herself smiling alongside Bivens. The Haute Body clothing CEO also included a sonogram of her alleged seed with LaTocha Scott’s hubby.

“The most f**ked up thing the universe can do to you is let you meet the right person at the wrong time,” Foucha wrote in her post shared by The Shade Room.

“I have no beef with LaTocha, never interfered with any of his dealings with Xscape, never made him choose,” she continued.

“Me and Rocky had our own situation. I know this may be shocking news but this was a very complicated relationship that I couldn’t speak on for obvious reasons. Life can be a b***h and ima make sure mines is beautiful either way. It Is what It Is,” she added.

The shocking allegations come as Scott continues to bump heads with her Xscape groupmates. Earlier this month, the R&B icon decided to step back from the group after a promoter for their upcoming tour “threatened” her husband. Sources close to LaTocha said she asked her groupmates not to do business with the promoter, but her request allegedly fell on deaf ears. Now, she has backed out of their upcoming tour.

Scott’s image has since been scrubbed from flyers and promotional videos for the group’s forthcoming concerts.

LaTocha Scott’s sister Tamika Scott says she left Xscape for different reasons

On Nov. 28, Scott’s sister and fellow Xscape member Tamika Scott took to Instagram to address the ongoing controversy, but she offered a different story about LaTocha’s split. Tamika claimed her big sis “stepped back” from the group in order to focus on her solo career.

“Her management told us she will not be available to do shows with us until next year. Therefore we will continue our Xscape legacy until she returns. Thank you to all of our fans that’s been coming to the shows with us three and rocking with us! Please continue to support us collectively and Individually!!” she added.

As for those steamy infidelity rumors, Scott and Bevins have yet to publicly address Foucha’s allegations, so we’ll just have to wait and see. One thing is for sure. This burgeoning story will certainly make some juicy content for the group’s upcoming Bravo reality TV show, which is set to air in March, according to TMZ.

