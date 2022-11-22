MadameNoire Featured Video

Natalia Bryant, 19, has reportedly taken legal measures to secure her safety, privacy and well-being.

Natalia, the eldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant, filed a restraining order on Nov. 21 against a “gun obsessed stalker,” according to TMZ.

The outlet detailed that in legal documents, Natalia alleged 32-year-old Dwayne Kemp first attempted to contact her two years ago, when she still was underaged.

While the 19-year-old specified that she’s never met or otherwise contacted Kemp, the latter thinks the two are in a romantic relationship.

A DM sent to Natalia from Kemp allegedly included a photo of her late father and said, “Thankful For Him Birthing You, Hopefully We Can Birth Him… ‘Kobe,'” with a red heart emoji.

Natalia’s legal filing claimed Kemp wants to have “a Kobe-like child” with her.

More disturbing details reveal why Natalia feels she’s “living in constant fear,” as TMZ described.

Kemp allegedly showed up at the University of Southern California student’s sorority house, “at one of her classes, and was roaming the building,” said the outlet.

Kemp — supposedly in the process of an “imminent” firearm purchase — has also reportedly “threatened” to buy an AK-47 and a fully automatic Glock.

Natalia’s legal documents allegedly outlined that Kemp has previously been arrested and or convicted four times — one incident of which was related to firearms.

While the LAPD is involved in Natalia’s filing, a judge hasn’t ruled yet on her restraining order request.

The 19-year-old hopes the request, if and when approved, will require Kemp to stay a minimum of 200 yards away from her and her home, sorority house, job, school and car.

The news of Natalia’s legal move comes around three months after a jury awarded her mother $16 million in her case against Los Angles County.

Vanessa and her co-plaintiff, Chris Chester, were awarded a combined sum of $31 million after LA deputies and firefighters circulated photos of Kobe, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, and seven other victims who died in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

