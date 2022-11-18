MadameNoire Featured Video

Kandi Burruss has been a mainstay on reality television and has a list of shows that have been greenlit by Bravo. For the first time, one of Burruss’ shows has been canceled. The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star confirmed that Kandi & The Gang will not be returning for a second season.

“Honestly I’m not ready to give any statement. I really haven’t put my thoughts into words,” she told Love B Scott. “I have not written a statement. All I can say is that I really love our show ‘Kandi And The Gang’ & everyone in it. I feel like it deserves a second season. People ask me about the show every day. There will be a lot of disappointed fans. I’m disappointed.”

Kandi & the Gang “chronicles Kandi, Todd and OLG’s dynamic staff as they face a much-needed change at the restaurant while juggling their career ambitions, larger-than-life personalities and personal lives.”

Kandi Burruss Facing A Lawsuit Over 2020 Restaurant Shooting

Besides Kandi & The Gang being canceled, Kandi Burruss is also having legal woes. She and her husband, Todd Tucker, are being sued by a woman named Kiya Humphries over a 2020 shooting at the Old Lady Gang restaurant.

According to Radar Online, Humphries and her three children and another relative were there when an altercation started outside. She claimed while they were waiting to be seated, a man came in the restaurant and fired a gun. Humphries was shot during the shooting.

“While waiting to be seated at Old Lady Gang, a man wearing a red track suit entered Old Lady Gang and was near the front of the restaurant,” the lawsuit said. “Shortly afterward, a second man entered Old Lady Gang. The man wearing the red tracksuit began shooting. Kiya Humphries was shot in the right calf.”

Humphries’ teenage daughter and other relatives were wounded during the shooting as well.

The lawsuit also described the physical and emotional suffering Humphries has experienced since the shooting.