MadameNoire Featured Video

If you have diabetes, you may worry quite a bit about spikes in blood sugar. It doesn’t only cost you co-occurring symptoms and chronic conditions. It also costs you a lot of money. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, the out-of-pocket spending for insulin has nearly doubled over the last decade. And while members of Congress tried to pass a bill that would limit the cost of insulin for everyone in America, as NBC News reports, it was only passed for qualifying Medicare patients.

That leaves everyone else still paying anywhere from roughly $25 to $100 per vial of insulin. Some reports have found that a significant number of diabetics skip insulin when they need it, in order to cut costs, which can have dangerous and even deadly consequences.

The NBC News report did state that the battle for affordable insulin isn’t over, and the bill proposing affordable insulin for all will reappear. Until then, thousands of Americans are left looking for ways to pay for this medication that they depend on to live. If you or someone you love is struggling to afford insulin, here are some ways to make this medication more affordable.

Coupon Sites For Prescription Insulin

If you’d like to stick to your usual prescription insulin brand, there are several coupon sites that can help you do so while reducing the total cost. These include: