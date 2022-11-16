MadameNoire Featured Video

Powerful influencers across business, politics, and media have descended upon New York City for the 4th Annual Pow(H)er Experience. The two-day experience kicked off on Tuesday, Nov. 15, and will close with an award ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

On day one of the Pow(H)er Experience, attendees participated in a number of immersive workshops on topics such as financial freedom, monetization, wealth management and personal development. The event was held at the exquisite Ernst & Young (EY) headquarters, which is located in the heart of the Hudson Yards. MADAMENOIRE’s managing editor Ida Harris closed the day with a fireside chat with lady entrepreneurs Sybil Amuti, Ms. Diddy, Karen J. Francis Esq., and Cessie M. Cerrato.

Day two, conference-goers will gather at the Dream Hotel Downtown for the 4th Annual Pow(H)er Awards dinner, a celebration that recognizes impressive and innovative women for their achievements and improvements in their respective careers.

Legendary fashion stylist Misa Hylton, Slutty Vegan CEO Aisha “Pinky” Cole, and film director Tonya Lewis Lee are among this year’s honorees, who will be presented with the “Unapologetically HER” Award.

“Our mission is to offer positive opportunities that elevate and lift women to their highest potential,” said Nikkia McClain, founder of Tene Nicole Marketing and PR, who are powering this year’s ceremony. “The ultimate goals, through this curated awards ceremony, are to inspire HER, support HER, celebrate HER and empower HER!”

Pow(H)er Awards has partnered with iOne Digital, LASIO Professional Hair Care, Novartis, Grow with Google, Chase for Business, and many other sponsors to support this exciting event. For more information about Pow(H)er Awards dinner tickets or sponsorship opportunities, please visit https://2022powherawards.splashthat.com.

