When Tami Roman entered the world of reality television, she had already been employed in corporate America. While starring on Basketball Wives, she worked as an administrator for Morgan Stanley. After she starred on the VH1 reality show for two seasons, she shared that Morgan Stanley gave her an ultimatum: work for them or VH1.

“The finance firm I worked for told me I couldn’t continue to do BBW & work for them, so the day before season 3 aired, I quit,” she wrote in The Shade Room comment section.

Since she was given this ultimatum, she made her absence felt once she left.

“[I] took all my files, my key card, office keys, erased all my work off the computer, all the executive’s calendars & files and bounced,” she added. “I sure didn’t make it easy for someone to step into my role (laughing emoji). I’m sorry.”

After season eight, she left Basketball Wives. She now stars on BET+’s Ms. Pat Show, Haus of Vicious and Carl Webber’s Family Business. Roman also hosts VH1’s Caught In The Act: Unfaithful.

Tami Roman Tried To Enter The Real Housewives Franchise

After saying farewell to Basketball Wives, Tami Roman tried to get a spot on the Real Housewives of Atlanta. She was a big fan of the show but unfortunately was denied a spot. She told BET it was because of her history with VH1.

“Now, when it comes to the Real Housewives of Atlanta, Basketball Wives had been off the air for about two years and I loved the franchise. Nene, Kandi, and Phaedra were on it at the time. I said to myself how it’s always worked for me in the past, let me call the people and see if I could join their cast. I made that call and I went through the process. A lot of people don’t know the process, but you do a casting tape and you get on the phone with the producers and you talk and they send that footage to the powers that be. They had told me no, but the reason they told me no was because I was such an impactful personality on an opposing network that they did not want to cross-mingle or cross-pollinate talent.”

Roman briefly returned to reality television for Paramount+’s The Real World: Homecoming Los Angeles.