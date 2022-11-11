MadameNoire Featured Video

Boris Kodjoe’s wife, Nicole Ari Parker, is the recipient of a thoughtfully planned and executed romance.

Kodjoe recently opened up about the ways he’s wooed his woman while speaking with PEOPLE for the outlet’s “Sexiest Man Alive” issue.

Sharing insight on his creative and adaptive approach to date nights and the couple’s special moments, Kodjoe recalled what he treated Parker to for her most recent birthday.

“I gave my wife a sound bath for her last birthday,” the Station 19 star explained. “I had a lounge singer in our front yard serenade her and a chef cook her a meal on the terrace.”

“That was during COVID, so we couldn’t go anywhere. So I had everybody come to the house. And I had a masseuse in the house and a manicure, pedicurist. And a henna artist,” Kodjoe recalled. “I had them all come to the house and then just gave her a beautiful romantic birthday.”

Boris Kodjoe & Nicole Ari Parker’s Relationship

In 2020, Parker made headlines when she reflected on wishing Kodjoe acted like her boyfriend again.

“I personally believe that if you’re in it for the long haul, that freshness and newness is still possible if you talk about it,” Parker explained. “Be like, ‘Look, I know we talk about date night. Let’s go have a date night. I know we talk about kissing and texting for no reason, but the last time you text me was over like the cabinet guy.'”

Regardless, Kodjoe told PEOPLE in his most recent interview that Parker is “super supportive” of him “being sexy” and featured in the outlet’s “Sexiest Man Alive” issue for the second time.

“I’m super proud. I’m honored and proud,” Kodjoe said of the feature.

“But my kids are embarrassed and mortified. So I can’t tell them,” he admitted, before teasingly adding, “They will never know. They will never know. Never.”

Kodjoe and Parker tied the knot in 2005 and share two teenage children, Sophie, 17 and Nicholas, 15.

