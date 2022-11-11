MadameNoire Featured Video

Safaree is coming clean about what really happened between him and Lyrica Anderson. During season five of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, Safaree claimed he slept with Anderson, who was married to SPRNG BRK, known as A1 Bently at the time. Anderson was deeply bothered by the accusations and expressed how the rumor affected her and her then marriage to A1.

Safaree went to Twitter to reveal it never happened after Love & Hip Hop special, Where Are They Now? aired. He tweeted:

I just saw that LHH special with Hollywood and I just want to make it clear that me & Lyrica have never even came close to messing around. lowkey me & A1 made the whole thing up. We on TV we had a job to do and we did it That’s my brother & sister right der. It’s TV tho duh.

The Brooklyn rep also issued an apology to Anderson and admitted that the storyline was entertaining for him and A1 at Anderson’s expense.

It wasn’t supposed to go as far as it did so just wanna say sorry to you @lyricaandersonbecause I didn’t know it bothered you. I’m not gonna lie tho that was the most fun I ever had filming tho. Me & A1 use to be crying [laughing emojis].

For those that need a refresher on just now big of a stunt Safaree and A1 pulled, Anderson was pregnant around the time the rumor surfaced. A1 went as far as to having Anderson take a paternity test to prove that he was the father.

Lyrica Anderson Is Happy With Safaree’s Apology

After he apologized, she issued a statement via The Shade Room. She explained how embarrassing the whole scandal was for her.

I didn’t reply or comment on the post because what do you say other than what I have said all along, IT DID NOT HAPPEN!!! However, there is nothing more humiliating than for a woman to be accused of something she did not do and then have that lie take wings. She added that it was “very hurtful to hear and live through for years. Now Safaree has apologized to me privately, and I’m happy that he’s now done it publicly. I am in a positive place in my life and have no room for negativity. Hopefully, now we can put this situation to rest. Blessings.”

Anderson filed for divorce from A1 in January 2022 after five years of marriage. The two share a 4-year-old son, Ocean Zion Bently.