Masika Kalysha shocked us all with her latest announcement. The former Love & Hip Hop star shared that she welcomed her second child, Amari Hermes Champ. This is her first child with her husband, Jamar Champ.

In the Instagram video, we share her having contractions while Champ was helping her walk. It then transitions to her singing “Dangerously In Love” to her baby girl.

“The 1st song I ever sang for Khari. The 1st song I ever sang for my husband. And now the 1st song I ever sang for Amari,” she captioned the post. “These are the most beautiful moments… I was in the back seat hunched over changing her diaper and singing a quick tune to keep her calm. I wasn’t going to post this but I decided to give you guys real, raw unedited moments, scratchy vocals and all.”

In another video, she shared that she found out she was with child when she was four months pregnant.

“I had absolutely no clue whatsoever. I was shocked,” she said while sitting next to her first daughter, Khari Barbie. “I found out literally at midnight on my husband’s birthday.”

Her newborn is now three weeks old. Now that the cat is out of the bag, she has shared videos on her YouTube channel about her pregnancy journey.

Masika Kalysha Addressed She And Fetty Wap’s Daughter Calling Her Husband Daddy

During an Instagram Live, Kalysha had no problem discussing why her daughter Khari Barbie, whose father is Fetty Wap, calls her husband daddy. She said at first she wasn’t comfortable with it at all.

“It’s something she decided to do on her own when she was four. She’s six now. I remember when she first started calling him daddy. I was like…I couldn’t believe it. It was very uncomfortable for me at first,” she said. “I tried to suggest other names for her to call him. She was like no. [I’ll call him] daddy.”

The Chicago native said she tried to offer other options like “Buddy” or “Daddy Jamar” but Khari Barbie said what she said.

“He loves me. He takes care of me. I’ll call him daddy,” she said her daughter said to her.

She and Champ got engaged in December 2020. Even though they dated for four months, she knew him for 10 years prior.